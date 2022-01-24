Advertisement

Springfield police searching for armed robber

The armed robbery happened at the Rite Aid in the Springfield Shopping Plaza at about 5 p.m....
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Springfield police are looking for the person who robbed a pharmacy at knife-point Sunday evening.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. at the Rite Aid in the Springfield Shopping Plaza.

They describe the suspect as a white man about six feet tall. He was dressed in a black wool mid-length coat, dark pants, and a blue knit cap.

Police say the suspect entered the store, then immediately went behind the front counter while pointing a knife at the manager.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash then fled on foot towards the nearby foot bridge.

Anyone with information on this latest robbery is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 802-885-2113.

