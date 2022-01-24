Advertisement

Tax season begins Monday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tax season starts Monday, but even if you file early, expect delays.

That’s because of an IRS worker shortage and pandemic-related changes. The agency is also still processing 2020 returns.

Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues.

Experts say unemployment benefits are taxable. Stimulus checks are not but still need to be reported on 2021 tax returns.

Taxes are due April 18.

