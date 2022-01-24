Tax season begins Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tax season starts Monday, but even if you file early, expect delays.

That’s because of an IRS worker shortage and pandemic-related changes. The agency is also still processing 2020 returns.

Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues.

Experts say unemployment benefits are taxable. Stimulus checks are not but still need to be reported on 2021 tax returns.

Taxes are due April 18.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.