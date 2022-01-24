Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in Vermont for attempted murder was captured after he stole a car in Connecticut.

Matthew Champagne was arrested after police in Meriden say he stole a Mercedes, led police on a car chase, and then tried to flee on foot.

Investigators found he was wanted in Vermont for attempted murder.

Police in Newport, Vermont, say in October, Champagne got into a fight with another man at Gardner Park and shot at him.

No one was injured.

Now, Champagne will be extradited to Vermont.

