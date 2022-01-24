Advertisement

Vermont man accused of shooting into Bridgewater home

A Vermont man is due in court Monday after police say he shot into an occupied Bridgewater...
A Vermont man is due in court Monday after police say he shot into an occupied Bridgewater home. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is due in court Monday after police say he shot into an occupied Bridgewater home.

It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say there were two people inside the home at the time.

David Barnes, 51, was arrested at his home in Woodstock.

He was held without bail on four charges, including aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a teenager survived when his car crashed into a deer and caught on fire.
Teen driver crashes into deer, then watches as vehicle burns
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges.
Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

Latest News

View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel
New Hampshire State Police say a man who was reported missing was eventually found dead in his...
Missing NH man found dead in pickup truck crash off I-293
Jeffrey Kavasch
NHSP: Wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
Burlington’s Sara Holbrook Community Center is holding a Read-A-Thon to increase literacy in...
Registration opens for Sara Holbrook Read-A-Thon