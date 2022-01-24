Vermont man accused of shooting into Bridgewater home

BRIDGEWATER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is due in court Monday after police say he shot into an occupied Bridgewater home.

It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say there were two people inside the home at the time.

David Barnes, 51, was arrested at his home in Woodstock.

He was held without bail on four charges, including aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.