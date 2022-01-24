Advertisement

Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man wanted in Connecticut for strangulation, criminal mischief, and assault was arrested Saturday in Berlin after crashing his car in the mall parking lot.

Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges, including for driving under the influence, criminal threatening, reckless endangerment, and cruelty to a child.

Officers observed that Cronan had an active extraditable warrant with a bail set at $50,000 from Connecticut, which was issued for 2nd degree Strangulation, 3rd degree Criminal Mischief, and 3rd degree Assault.

Cronan was processed, and a Vermont judge set a $1,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

