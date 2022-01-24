Vermont State Police K-9 retires after seven years

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a more than seven-year career, a Vermont State Police K-9 is hanging up the leash.

VSP says K-9 Achilles is a certified patrol and drug detection dog that worked out of the Rutland Barracks.

Achilles has been with Trooper Steven Schutt for close to a decade, and we’re recognized for their work ethic throughout the years, including Drug Find of the Year, and Patrol Team of the Year.

In retirement, Achilles will enjoy his downtime and relax with the Schutt family.

