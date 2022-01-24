Vt. auditor questions how state measures residents’ well-being

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor questions how the state measures the well-being of residents.

The annual outcomes report collects data on various indicators, like the economy, Vermonters’ health and public safety to name a few.

The results give decision-makers data to craft public policy.

But Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer says the reporting tool is limited by its quality and usefulness.

He points to data that says 93% of Vermonters are covered by state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure.

“If Vermonters care about holding the state accountable for the money that we all pay into the pot for a variety or all kinds of good programs at different levels and different purposes, they need to be assured or have some comfort that the state is achieving the goals established by the Legislature,” said Hoffer, D-Vt. Auditor.

Staffers who oversee the annual outcome report say they are looking into the issues laid out in the report.

Click here to see the full report.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.