Vt. Senate gives preliminary OK to medical suicide law changes

The Vermont Senate is expected to give final approval Tuesday to changes to the state’s 2013...
The Vermont Senate is expected to give final approval Tuesday to changes to the state’s 2013 medical suicide law that allows terminally ill patients to get a prescription to hasten their deaths. - File photo(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate is expected to give final approval Tuesday to changes to the state’s 2013 medical suicide law that allows terminally ill patients to get a prescription to hasten their deaths.

On Friday, Sen. Ruth Hardy asked senators to pass the measure in memory of former House majority leader Willem Jewett.

Jewett died on Jan. 12 at age 58 with the help of the law he helped to pass and supported changes to it days before he died.

Among the changes, the bill would allow patients to use telemedicine to request a prescription from a physician. 

