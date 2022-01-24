Advertisement

Weekend vaccine clinics see steady traffic

Statewide vaccination clinics administering more first and second doses to Vermonters.
Statewide vaccination clinics administering more first and second doses to Vermonters.
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Vt. Health Department, more than 470,000 Vermonters have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 80% of residents.

Health Department data also shows more than 280,000, or 60% of Vermonters, have received a booster shot.

Those numbers continue to climb as more people head to vaccination clinics. The state-run clinic at the Berlin Mall accepts both appointments and walk-ins.

Site clinicians say all doses are available to anyone who wants one.

While some people got their booster shot Sunday, clinicians say they’re also administering many first and second doses.

“Now I don’t have to worry about it again,” Paige Vose said. “I don’t have to worry about being stressed out, or having to make my appointment and having to get there on time. Or if it got cancelled or something. It was quick, easy, walk in and get it done.”

“We get a variety of different reasons, whether it’s because they need it for their job,” said Brenda Bruleigh, the site’s lead clinician. “Whether they’re changing jobs and it’s now required or that they’ve decided that people have been getting the vaccinations long enough that now they’re comfortable with it.”

For a list of vaccination sites throughout the state, visit the Vermont Health Department’s website.

