BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s another cold, sub-zero start to the new work week, thanks to the latest Arctic cold front that came through yesterday with those snow showers. But we will recover a bit this afternoon, getting into the teens for most of us, some low 20s south.

Temperatures will drop a bit this evening, but then rise overnight as a clipper system comes through with some on-and-off light snow. Snow showers will continue into the first part of Tuesday before they end, and skies start to clear out later in the day. But as the skies clear, temperatures will be dropping again, back down to sub-zero levels by Wednesday morning. It will also be blustery, so wind chills will start getting into that dangerously cold area again.

It will stay cold on Wednesday despite some sunshine. And we’ll have another one of those bitter cold nights Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the teens and 20s BELOW zero.

Temperatures will bounce back by the end of the week. A weak cold front will come through on Friday with a few more snow showers.

At the start of the weekend, a powerful coastal storm will be developing along the mid-Atlantic coast and move north-northeastward along the eastern seaboard. But it will be tracking mainly to our east. However, any little twitch in that system westwards could bring some snow into our area, especially the farther east and south you are.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that potential storm system as we go through the week. In the meantime, keep on bundling up against the Arctic chill. And make sure you keep your pets indoors during the coldest times. -Gary

