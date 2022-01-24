Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a brief break from the bitter cold Saturday night and early Sunday, we’ll be right back into it early Monday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and teens below zero, so please dress accordingly and keep the pets inside. The afternoon will be fairly decent, with partly sunny skies and highs recovering into the mid teens. Monday night will be warmer, though snow showers are likely as a clipper moves in. This will keep the chance for snow showers around into Tuesday. That said, only a trace to maybe 2 inches accumulation is expected. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, but don’t get used to it as we have yet another Arctic blast on the way.

Mid to late week will be very cold. Lows Tuesday night will be in the single digits below zero, and Wednesday’s highs will only range from zero to 10 degrees. Wednesday night will be even colder, with teens and 20s below zero. Thursday is looking warmer during the afternoon, with highs back into the teens. A cold front will bring the chance for snow showers Friday.

We’ve been keeping an eye on a coastal storm for the weekend, but models continue to push it out to sea. So the weekend is looking quieter, but colder. In fact, another Arctic blast is looking more likely...just in time to end the cold month of January.

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast