NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil water notice as been issued for some North Hero residents.

The notice is for all residents who live on Abnaki Road. Crews say they will be repairing a main water line that could possibly contaminate drinking water.

The notice went into effect Monday at 6:30p.m. and is expected to last until further notice.

