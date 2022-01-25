Break-in at home of Burlington Mayor Weinberger

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

A spokesperson for the mayor says the Weinberger family reported the crime shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured.

In a statement, Mayor Weinberger said: “This evening my family came home from work and school to find that our home had been broken into. We reported the incident immediately to the Burlington Police Department. I am grateful to the officers who responded quickly and professionally, and who work every day to keep Burlingtonians safe. I am also heartened by the messages from many neighbors who have already shared concern for our family.”

