CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins, including one where an armed burglar was caught on camera.

People in a neighborhood near the airport are concerned, to say the least.

“I can’t say that I’m scared, I’m just really upset,” Zlata Cavka said.

Cavka’s home security system captured video of an armed burglar breaking her back sliding glass door and entering her family’s home Monday around noon.

The home cameras usually just help the Cavkas see what their 8-month-old puppy, Charlie, is up to. This time, the cameras recorded the burglar’s movements through their bedroom and living room where he stole expensive electronics.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says this is the fifth in a pattern of daytime burglaries, and the fact the thief is armed is also concerning.

“That is a level of intensity that we’ve not seen related to residential burglary activity and we are really concerned. So, hopefully, maybe through some help from the public, we’ll get a lead as to who this person is,” Burke said.

Near the Cavkas’ home, another house was also broken into last week. The burglar took expensive jewelry and even cologne from that house, prompting one of the homeowners, Reno Kruger, to alert his neighbors to what is happening.

“It’s up to you as an individual to be vigilant in your own neighborhood, to be aware of your neighbors. We have elderly neighbors who live near us and I wonder all the time has anybody spoken to them, well I do. It’s important for us to all work together to try to prevent this stuff from happening, it’s the best you can do,” Kruger said.

Back at the Cavkas’ house, they say their dog Charlie was OK but very shaken up after the break-in, but they feel they did all they could by locking their doors and having a camera system.

“I did not sleep well last night, so maybe that will affect me and my husband a little bit to be more aware. But as a family, we are close and we will get through this and with Charlie together, as well,” Cavka said.

Chief Burke says homeowners should lock their doors and stay vigilant in the neighborhood. And he asks anyone still working from home to keep a watchful eye out in case they see something suspicious during the day.

Anyone with information on this burglary or others in South Burlington is asked to call the police at 802-846-4111.

