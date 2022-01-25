Advertisement

Dartmouth College president to step down next year

Philip Hanlon
Philip Hanlon(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The president of Dartmouth College will step down in June 2023 after 10 years leading the Ivy League school in Hanover.

Philip Hanlon said Tuesday that his vision for his presidency has become a reality: Dartmouth has become a magnet for talent, it has taken on some of the world’s most urgent challenges and the tight connection between students and faculty has been elevated.

During his tenure, Hanlon has been under pressure to address problems including high-risk drinking, sexual assault and a lack of inclusion.

The school has responded with a range of reforms, some of which are still being implemented.

