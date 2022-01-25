Advertisement

Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The body camera of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was recording when he helped save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

The sergeant was on patrol Jan. 19 when a man holding the toddler stopped him.

The sergeant took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance and cleared her airway.

The girl was breathing again moments later.

She was taken to the hospital and “was treated by medical staff and listed in stable condition,” according to the LAPD.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster....
Police investigating death at Vermont gas station
Matthew Champagne
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut
New Hampshire State Police say a man who was reported missing was eventually found dead in his...
Missing NH man found dead in pickup truck crash off I-293
Jeffrey Kavasch
NHSP: Wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
Harmony Montgomery
NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window; stepmother appears in court

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan....
US warns that computer chip shortage could shut down factories
A neglected dog is seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property; water bowls frozen over
Jaye Foucher has pulled out of Iditarod and Willow 300
NH musher out of Iditarod after crash killed 1 dog, injured 3