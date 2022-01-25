Advertisement

Head-on crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A Colebrook, New Hampshire man is dead following a head-on crash.

Police say it happened Monday afternoon on Route 3 in the town of Columbia.

They say 68-year-old Dennis Hyde crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. We’re told he died at the scene.

The other person involved, Danielle Remillard, had to be flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for serious injuries.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing, but speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors.

