Judge overturns mask mandate in New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A mask mandate for the state of New York is going away after a ruling from a judge.

A state judge says the rule can’t be enforced in what some local leaders call a win for New Yorkers.

The statewide mask mandate was reinstituted by Governor Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.

But State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker says the state Department of Health doesn’t have the legal authority to implement the mandate.

Hochul says she disagrees and is trying to reverse the ruling.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says this is a win for small businesses, parents and students. She says policies like these are crushing small businesses and are an overreach of power.

