NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate

File photo
File photo(wwbt)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York State Education Department is telling schools to continue to require masks despite a judge’s ruling overturning the state’s mask mandate.

But some school districts already are rushing to drop the requirement. The Education Department said in a statement Tuesday that the state was appealing the ruling and that schools should follow the mask rule in the meantime. In the ruling Monday, a state judge said the state Health Department didn’t have legal authority to implement the mandate, and that it was up to the state Legislature.

Attorney General Letitia James tweeted that her office would appeal. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

