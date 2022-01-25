Advertisement

Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station

Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man found dead at a Vermont gas station likely died of a drug overdose.

Vermont State Police say Benjamin Gregory, 46, of Bellows Falls, was the man found dead Monday afternoon at the gas station Route 5.

The chief medical examiner is doing an autopsy to learn more but police say preliminary information indicates Gregory was likely the victim of a drug overdose.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

