Police identify suspect in Bennington hit-and-run

Grant Bentley
Grant Bentley(Courtesy: Bennington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a Bennington man who they believe hit an elderly pedestrian in a Vermont parking lot.

It happened on Jan. 10 at the Walmart in Bennington.

Police say Grant Bentley, 41, of Bennington, was the man driving the white SUV that hit the woman. They say he tried to pick her up but couldn’t, so he left her on the ground and took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Bethley faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated assault. He’s also wanted for violating his probation.

If you know where to find Bentley, the police in Bennington want to hear from you. Call 802-442-1030.

