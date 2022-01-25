Police looking for two men possibly connected to several burglaries

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vergennes Police are looking for two men who may be involved in several burglaries.



Police say just after 11:30 p.m. last Monday on the 17th, two men attempted to break into the Walgreens on Union Street in Brandon. The men were unsuccessful at breaking into the pharmacy area and left the store before the cops arrived.

Three days later on the 20th around 3:00 a.m., the same two men tried to break into the Walgreens store on Prince Lane in Bristol. Again, police say they were not able to make their way into the store and drove away.

Two hours later, police say the men broke into the Kinney Drugs store on Monkton Road in Vergennes and this time were able to force their way in. Police say they stole regulated drugs and drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Brandon Police Department: (802) 247-0222

Bristol Police Department (802) 453-2533

Vergennes Police Department (802) 877-2201



