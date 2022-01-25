S. Burlington police defuse standoff

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces charges following a standoff with police Monday evening.

It happened at an apartment on Ethan Allen Drive just after 6 p.m. A caller told police Daniel Pascoe, 32, was “smashing things” inside a shared apartment. The two roommates were able to get out of the apartment unharmed. Police say Pascoe had a handgun and was agitated and uncooperative. They say other weapons were also present in the apartment.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a crisis negotiator to defuse the situation. They say Pascoe eventually was taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.