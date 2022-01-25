Advertisement

S. Burlington police defuse standoff

Daniel Pascoe
Daniel Pascoe(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces charges following a standoff with police Monday evening.

It happened at an apartment on Ethan Allen Drive just after 6 p.m. A caller told police Daniel Pascoe, 32, was “smashing things” inside a shared apartment. The two roommates were able to get out of the apartment unharmed. Police say Pascoe had a handgun and was agitated and uncooperative. They say other weapons were also present in the apartment.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a crisis negotiator to defuse the situation. They say Pascoe eventually was taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief.

