Sanders calls shortage of firefighters, EMS workers a crisis

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public safety is at risk-- that’s the message from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, regarding a shortage of firefighters and EMS workers.

Numbers remain historically low.

Sanders calls the current situation a crisis.

Watch the video to see what he told our Darren Perron.

Sanders is holding a virtual town hall meeting about the shortage this coming Saturday.

What: Virtual Fire and EMS Town Meeting with Sen. Sanders and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual event hosted via Webex; phone-in option available

Details: Members of the media and the public are invited to watch the event at https://www.facebook.com/senatorsanders. Vermont firefighter and EMS providers interested in participating must register in advance at https://www.sanders.senate.gov/events or by calling 800-339-9834.

