Sanders calls shortage of firefighters, EMS workers a crisis
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public safety is at risk-- that’s the message from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, regarding a shortage of firefighters and EMS workers.
Numbers remain historically low.
Sanders calls the current situation a crisis.
Sanders is holding a virtual town hall meeting about the shortage this coming Saturday.
What: Virtual Fire and EMS Town Meeting with Sen. Sanders and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Virtual event hosted via Webex; phone-in option available
Details: Members of the media and the public are invited to watch the event at https://www.facebook.com/senatorsanders. Vermont firefighter and EMS providers interested in participating must register in advance at https://www.sanders.senate.gov/events or by calling 800-339-9834.
