Sanders: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be act of insanity

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders says a Russian invasion of Ukraine under the current global circumstances would be an act of insanity by President Vladimir Putin.

It comes as President Biden Monday said the actions of Putin in the coming days will impact his decision on deploying 8,500 troops to help European partners. With thousands of troops in position on the Russia-Ukraine border, analysts say Putin could order an invasion at any time.

Darren Perron spoke with Sen. Sanders about the current escalation.

