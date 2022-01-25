Advertisement

Shaheen visits Ukraine, pledges bipartisan support against Russian aggression

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian Presidential office after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen She says she is very concerned about the increased tension between Russian and Ukraine.

Senators Shaheen and Rob Portman of Ohio last week led a bipartisan delegation to Ukraine to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the county. She says Russian presence along the border amounts to escalating hostile action. She says Democrats and Republicans are united in their response to thwart further violence in the area.

“Ukraine and Europe don’t want war but Putin is setting up impossible conditions that he knows we are not going to meet. We are not going to give Vladimir Putin a veto threat over who can join NATO and what Ukraine’s future is going to be,” Shaheen said.

The Democrat is sponsoring bipartisan legislation that provides President Biden with the enhanced authority to expedite the delivery of military equipment necessary to protect vulnerable civilians.

