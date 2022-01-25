Teen accused in fatal shooting to remain in parents’ custody

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge says the teenager accused of killing another teen at a Rutland hotel last April won’t go back to jail for now.

Police say Kahliq Richardson shot and killed Jonah Pandiani, 19. He turned himself in shortly after Pandiani’s body was found and admitted he had been using cocaine prior to what he called the accidental shooting.

Richardson was originally in state custody until the feds took over.

He was released into his parents’ care in September, but this week the state asked to hold Richardson without bail.

A judge in Rutland denied the motion, citing the conditions of release created in June 2021. Richardson will remain with his parents.

He is not allowed to leave the home except for work or appointments and can’t have any weapons or drugs.

Any violation would allow the state to send him to jail.

Related Stories:

Teen faces federal charges in fatal Rutland shooting

Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court

Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.