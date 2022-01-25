UVM Health Network leader Brumsted to retire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The president and CEO of Vermont’s largest health care network will retire in the fall.

Tuesday, the UVM Health Network announced Dr. John Brumsted will step down at the end of September.

Brumsted has been a physician for more than 40 years and has served in the leadership role since the network was founded.

“We have experienced and accomplished so much together, and we created something new – an integrated health care system – to respond to the needs of the patients we are so privileged to serve. We have faced many challenges, and there is no doubt that there will be more challenges in the future. I am confident that this organization will continue to innovate and improve the way we serve and advance the health of our patients and our communities, now and into the future,” Brumsted said in a statement.

The UVM Health Network has already begun a national search for Brumsted’s successor.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.