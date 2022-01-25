Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

•As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 13,604 confirmed cases and 70 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 6,598 confirmed cases and 58 deaths.

•As of Monday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 8,100 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

