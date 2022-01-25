Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott to give update on COVID in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials on Tuesday will give their weekly update on COVID-19 in Vermont.

It’s scheduled to start at 12 p.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 525 new coronavirus cases for a total of 99,651. There have been a total of 521 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 11.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 105 with 23 in the ICU.

Related Stories:

YCQM: Jan. 23, 2022

The move for more money - Part 2

Vt. towns prepare for pandemic Town Meeting Day 2.0

Rutland hospital ICU almost full, expecting COVID spike this week

Vermont lawmakers weigh tax cut proposals

Vt. lawmakers try again to pass medical monitoring bill

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster....
Police investigating death at Vermont gas station
Matthew Champagne
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut
New Hampshire State Police say a man who was reported missing was eventually found dead in his...
Missing NH man found dead in pickup truck crash off I-293
Jeffrey Kavasch
NHSP: Wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges.
Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

Latest News

Daniel Pascoe
S. Burlington police defuse standoff
Plays of the week
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 24th
Scores and highlights from around the area
H.S. Girls Hoops for Monday, January 24th
Supply chain issues are affecting just about everything nowadays and farmers are not immune.
Vermont farmers adapt as supply chain issues persist