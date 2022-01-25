WATCH LIVE: Scott to give update on COVID in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials on Tuesday will give their weekly update on COVID-19 in Vermont.

It’s scheduled to start at 12 p.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 525 new coronavirus cases for a total of 99,651. There have been a total of 521 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 11.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 105 with 23 in the ICU.

