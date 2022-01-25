BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! For a change, we are going to have a typical, normal late January day. A few snow showers in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be right where they should be this time of year - in the mid/upper 20s and low 30s.

Enjoy it while you can, because . . . here we go again! That ever-present Arctic air will be coming back in late today, and especially overnight. As you walk out the door on Wednesday morning, put on everything you’ve got. Temperatures are going to be well below zero, and the wind chills are again going to be dangerously low, in the teens, 20s, and even 30s BELOW zero! It will stay cold throughout the day on Wednesday with wind chills in the single digits and teens below zero. The wind will settle down Wednesday night, but actual air temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero for most of us.

Those temperatures will start to recover on Thursday with partly sunny skies. And we’ll be back to normal temperatures again on Friday. But there will also be some snow showers on Friday as a weak cold front comes through from the west.

A powerful “Nor’easter” storm system will be forming along the mid-Atlantic coast late Friday and move northeastward into the Gulf of Maine on Saturday as it rapidly intensifies. At this point, it looks like the track of the storm will be far enough to our east that we will just be on the outer fringe of the storm, and get some snow but not a whole lot. It is still too soon to say. There will be a lot of wind with this storm, though, so it will be blustery out of the north, and cold again, on Saturday into Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the track of that coastal storm, and we will be fine-tuning what we can expect out of it as we get closer to the weekend, both on-air and online. -Gary

