$25M gift will help establish DHMC cancer research center

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Cancer research is getting a major financial boost in our region. A new $25-million gift will help establish a new cancer research institute at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

Cancer touches all of our lives, from loved ones to family members. Now, a new institute focused on finding a cure will make an even bigger impact.

“All of these personal experiences with cancer have only heightened my passion,” said Judy Csatari, who was diagnosed with a rare type of skin cancer more than two decades ago. At that time, she was already involved in the Prouty, an annual fundraiser for research and supportive services at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Now, 17 years after her diagnosis, Csatari’s son had a brain tumor removed. “Getting involved was fortuitous. Then, having a personal connection strengthened my involvement.”

The $25 million gift is from Dorothy Byrne, a long-time supporter of the medical center and will create the Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute. “It’s really an investment in people and programs,” said Dr. Steven Leach, Norris Cotton’s director.

Those programs will bridge the work being done at college and graduate schools to the health system. Leach says the institute will allow that collaboration to take risks in the field of cancer research. “Uncharted areas in immunotherapy; to pursue innovation in artificial intelligence; to help match patients to clinical trials,” he said. He says the primary goals include decreasing deaths in Northern New England, increasing the quality of life for people diagnosed with cancer, and preventing it from occurring in the first place. “This really allows us to extend our leadership and take it to new places.”

Dartmouth is already a national leader in the field. That’s something Csatari knows well, due to the harsh reality of the disease. She also lost her brother and sister-in-law to cancer. “There is incredible research to change the course of cancer all over the world and Dartmouth is very definitely a part of that and this is going to make Dartmouth an even stronger leader than it already is,” Csatari said.

The donation is the lead gift in a $50 million campaign. Fundraising efforts are underway to reach the remainder of that goal.

