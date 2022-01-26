Advertisement

Canadian man sent to the hospital after tractor trailer rollover

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CALASIS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Canadian man is sent to the hospital after crashing a tractor trailer in the town of Calasis.

Vermont State Police say this tractor trailer was driving down Route 15 in Calasis, just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was Adam Quigley, 28 of Cowansville, QC.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and rolled over. Emergency crews had to pull Quigley out of the tractor trailer.

Police say the roads were icy and Quigley was not wearing a seatbelt.

