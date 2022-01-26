Advertisement

Convicted Montpelier murderer appeals case before Vt. Supreme Court

Jayveon Caballero/File
Jayveon Caballero/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted killer is seeking an appeal before the Vermont Supreme Court.

Jayveon Caballero is serving 25-years to life for the 2017 killing of Markus Austin in Montpelier. Prosecutors say Caballero was angry over a previous fight and went to Austin’s apartment and shot him in the parking lot.

But Caballero’s lawyer Wednesday told the justices the shooting was an accident and critical evidence was kept out of court. “‘I really don’t know what happened... I feel horrible.’ The jury never heard these words uttered by an upset and crying Jaevyon Caballero a few hours after the incident because the trial court ruled they were inadmissible. That ruling violated Mr. Caballero’s fundamental due process rights to present a defense,” said Dawn Seibert, Caballero’s lawyer.

“After everything that happened, everything that was done, and the compound physical evidence - including the video - to make this into an accident is not in accord with the evidence,” said Vt. Assistant Attorney General John Waszak.

Convictions that carry up to life in prison are automatically appealed to the high court and are typically decided within three to six months, but can take longer.

