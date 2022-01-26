Advertisement

Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is remembering a former soldier after they say he died in a crash this past weekend.

New Hampshire State Police say Christopher Brooks, 47, died in a crash along Interstate 293 in Bedford.

They say the Londonderry, New Hampshire, man was killed after his truck went off the road before hitting a tree.

According to Vermont National Guard Adj. Gen. Greg Knight, Brooks served with them as a platoon leader and scout.

The Norwich University graduate deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan.

The Guard says Brooks’ life was of service, both to the Guard and as a police sergeant with the Bellows Falls Police Department.

“Please join me in keeping Chris, and his family and loved ones, in our thoughts and our prayers. Let’s let his selfless service be the example in how we treat others. For me, he was certainly one of a kind who touched more lives than can easily be counted,” said Adjutant General Knight.

It is with great sadness I report the death of MAJ(R) Christopher Brooks. Chris died in a crash in his pickup truck...

Posted by The Office of The Adjutant General, Vermont National Guard on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

