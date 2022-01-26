Advertisement

Green Mtn. Club speaker series aims to foster inclusivity in the outdoors

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Club is well-known for its work with connecting everybody to the outdoors, and that work extends to people of all “bodies,” not just ones that fit the outdoorsy stereotype.

The GMC is doing that through their outdoor adventure speaker series -- now in its 30th year. South Burlington native Kara Richardson Whitely is kicking off the series, using her story as a ‘plus-size adventurer’ to help others find their space outdoors. She is the author of “Gorge: My Journey up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds,” which is also being turned into a film. She’s also completed the 100 miles of the Long Trail.

Elissa Borden spoke with Richardson Whitely about what started her off on her adventures and her work partnering with brands like L.L. Bean as an influencer to help forge the path for the plus-size audience in the outdoor community.

Richardson Whitely will be speaking in the GMC series Thursday night via zoom at 7 p.m. It’s free for anyone who wants to tune in. The series continues next month with Perry Cohen, who works to help queer and trans people find joy in their bodies through the outdoors.

