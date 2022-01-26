Homeless Vermonters left behind in mad dash for COVID tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amid the state’s efforts to deliver free rapid COVID-19 tests this month, some advocates for the homeless say many of their clients were left behind.

While Gov. Phil Scott’s administration has dispatched hundreds of thousands of testing kits to schools, child care centers, and individual addresses, it had not created any mechanism to get tests to the more than 2,000 Vermonters spending the winter in motels and shelters until the end of last week.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

