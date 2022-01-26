Advertisement

Homeless Vermonters left behind in mad dash for COVID tests

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amid the state’s efforts to deliver free rapid COVID-19 tests this month, some advocates for the homeless say many of their clients were left behind.

While Gov. Phil Scott’s administration has dispatched hundreds of thousands of testing kits to schools, child care centers, and individual addresses, it had not created any mechanism to get tests to the more than 2,000 Vermonters spending the winter in motels and shelters until the end of last week.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colebrook, New Hampshire, man is dead following a head-on crash.
Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster....
Police investigating death at Vermont gas station
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert

Latest News

File photo
Vt. measure aims to transition from fossil heating fuels
soar
Killington Mountain School grad heads to olympic qualifiers in Beijing
Hannah Soar
Killington Mountain School grad heads to Beijing Olympics
Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
loophole
Reopening of unofficial border crossing draws asylum-seekers to Northern NY