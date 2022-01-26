Inflation expected to increase Vermonters on emergency assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of Vermonters needing help with food and heating bills over the last two years has remained relatively flat, but those who distribute the benefits worry that rising inflation could cause it to go up.

In 2021, a little more than 39,000 households in Vermont received food benefits, which was similar to the prior year. More than 17,000 households got help with heating bills last year, up slightly from 2020. But those doling out the money worry that rising prices could lead to more people needing help. Those currently receiving assistance are getting more money than they have in the past.

“Those increases really had a bigger effect before the inflation started happening, so now we are always concerned how people are going to stretch their budget,” said DCF Dep. Commissioner Tricia Tyo.

Officials say more people are eligible to use the than are currently signed up.

