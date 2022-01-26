Inmates crochet blankets for local animal shelters

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local animal shelters are getting some help from the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

The facility says incarcerated women crocheted nearly 200 handmade blankets for animal shelters.

Some 147 will go to the Chittenden County Humane Society and 34 blankets are going to the Central Vermont Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.