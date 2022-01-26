Advertisement

Inmates crochet blankets for local animal shelters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local animal shelters are getting some help from the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

The facility says incarcerated women crocheted nearly 200 handmade blankets for animal shelters.

Some 147 will go to the Chittenden County Humane Society and 34 blankets are going to the Central Vermont Humane Society.

