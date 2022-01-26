Killington Mountain School grad heads to Beijing Olympics

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hannah Soar is a first-time Olympian with Vermont ties. The 22-year-old is competing for the U.S. Moguls Ski Team in Beijing.

But Soar has spent a lot of time at her alma mater, the Killington Mountain School, coaching other young athletes.

“I never did alpine or park or anything like that. I always knew moguls was for me,” Soar said.

Soar began skiing moguls as a kid, graduating from Killington Mountain School in 2017.

She made the U.S. Ski Team as a junior in high school and is now competing in the Olympics for the first time.

“China was my first-ever World Cup medal, so I’m hoping it will be my first ever Olympic medal, too,” she said.

One of Soar’s coaches at KMS was Kris Pepe.

“I know she’s going to continue to give back to the sport and community, to see her achieve her goal is really, really special,” said Pepe, the director of the freestyle program.

There are currently 19 full-time mogul athletes at KMS, and 70 weekend mogul athletes through KMS and the Killington ski program.

“If we can get everybody to be passionate about mogul skiing the way she is, that’s really our mission,” Pepe said.

Before COVID, Soar used to spend a lot of time back at KMS, working with young students.

“I think she’s a really amazing person and she’s earned this and I’m really excited to see her compete,” said Victoria Johnson, a seventh-grade mogul skier.

Soar also works with the Killington Ski Club, focusing her time coaching girls about 9-12.

“They are at that age where you’re really just instilling a passion for skiing and skiing all over the mountain and being friendly and making friends and learning what teamwork is in an individual group setting,” Soar said.

Eden Kruger, a seventh-grade mogul skier, says she has talked to Soar about what it takes to go for the gold.

“I’ve just talked about her experiences with her and how she got to that level and what she went through,” Kruger said.

Maya Grogean, an eighth-grade mogul skier, is proud to go to a school that produces Olympians.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to go and train at such a level and I mean, to know that there’s a possibility that I could do that, too, just like Hannah, that’s amazing,” Grogean said.

Soar says her advice to young athletes is to have fun, not just during training or competing but all the time.

“Enjoy those moments just being outside in the winter weather, it’s awesome and you’ll end up getting to the very top if you just love what you do and dedicate yourself to it,” Soar said.

The team’s charter flight leaves Thursday morning for China. Soar has qualifications on Feb. 3, and second qualifications and finals on Feb. 6.

