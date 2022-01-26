Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colebrook, New Hampshire, man is dead following a head-on crash.
Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster....
Police investigating death at Vermont gas station
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert

Latest News

This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers
File photo
NH to sell rapid tests at state liquor stores
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison