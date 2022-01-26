Advertisement

New York task force on illegal guns meets for 1st time

Gov. Kathy Hochul says firearms homicides have skyrocketed in New York since 2019, up 80%.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul says firearms homicides have skyrocketed in New York since 2019, up 80%.

Gun violence has taken center stage in the Empire State after a recent shooting in New York City resulted in the deaths of two police officers.

Hochul on Wednesday hosted the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

The group is tackling the issue of illegal guns, which Hochul says are contributing to violence and crime in New York and across the region. She says most of the guns used in New York homicides came from out of state.

“We have to make sure that we’re working together, and this is not a New York phenomenon. This is a national phenomenon. And we now have to pull together all the tools in a concerted way, not just deploying what we have available to us here in the state of New York, which is exceptional, but also saying, where are these guns coming from? They’re not originating here in the state of New York?” said Hochul, D-New York.

Fighting gun violence is a key priority for Hochul, who first announced the new task force in her State of the State address.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

