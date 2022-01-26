NH man charged with killing grandmother dies in hospice care

NASHUA, N.H (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother has died after suffering a medical event.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Abraham, was hospitalized earlier this month. The attorney general’s office says he was taken to hospice care last week and died on Monday. Abraham was arrested in November in Lowell, Massachusetts, just south of the state line. He was accused of killing 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin, his grandmother. Authorities said Toupin died in Nashua following blunt force trauma to her head and/or a puncture wound to her neck.

The attorney general’s office said it is no longer prosecuting the case.

