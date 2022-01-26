NY lawmakers face calls for hearings on new district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are facing calls to hold a round of public hearings before passing new Congressional and legislative district maps in the coming days.

Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that the Legislature plans to vote on their own maps next week.

The leaders of good government groups are calling for the Legislature to hold public hearings before passing any new maps.

The groups also said lawmakers should adhere to voters’ 2014 approval of a ban on partisan gerrymandering.

