NY lawmakers face calls for hearings on new district maps

It's the first year of early voting in New York and north country election board commissioners are still wondering how much money they will be getting from the state to help pay for mandated polling places
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are facing calls to hold a round of public hearings before passing new Congressional and legislative district maps in the coming days.

Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that the Legislature plans to vote on their own maps next week.

The leaders of good government groups are calling for the Legislature to hold public hearings before passing any new maps.

The groups also said lawmakers should adhere to voters’ 2014 approval of a ban on partisan gerrymandering.

