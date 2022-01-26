Advertisement

Preliminary report out on bridging gaps in Vermont mental health system

A group headed by the Vermont Department of Mental Health spent the last six months analyzing...
A group headed by the Vermont Department of Mental Health spent the last six months analyzing the gaps in the mental health and criminal justice systems. - File photo(MGN)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What should Vermont do with repeat offenders who aren’t fit for prison and don’t need in-patient mental health treatment? Experts say they’re closer to figuring that out.

A group headed by the Vermont Department of Mental Health spent the last six months analyzing the gaps in the mental health and criminal justice systems.

They’re sharing some of their ideas in a preliminary report for the Legislature. They are considering diversion programs, like a parole model focused on treatment; a mental health court for people who do not need hospital-level care; and possibly a new out-patient hospital.

“This is really important work, but it’s also work that takes time because we have to make sure everyone has the information,” said Karen Barber, the general counsel for the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

The group is expected to give an updated report down the line.

Click here to read the full preliminary report.

