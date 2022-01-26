Advertisement

Report: Staffing for Vt. youth mental health programs at ‘crisis levels’

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New numbers show what some officials say are “crisis levels” of staffing among those who work with some of Vermont’s youngest vulnerable residents.

The nonprofit Building Bright Futures’ “The State of Vermont’s Children: 2021 Year in Review” report found that in June 2020 there were 500 vacancies in designated mental health agencies and specialized service agencies and that number went up to 862 by August of last year. And then to 970 in September. There was a 31% turnover rate across those agencies. The report concludes that’s hurting efforts to give all children a strong start in life.

“I think what the data is showing us right now is that there are urgent needs and priorities that are being elevated to now crisis levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. And two of those are the workforce and mental health,” said Morgan Crossman, the group’s executive director.

The report says there needs to be a statewide strategy to address those challenges. They say efforts like the mobile mental health crisis response pilot program in Rutland are a good start.

