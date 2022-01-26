Advertisement

Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, July 25, 2008. Robbins has died at age 65.(AP Photo/Lisa Rose)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Peter Robbins, a voice actor who brought the character of Charlie Brown to life in Peanuts cartoon TV specials, has died at age 65, San Diego media reported.

His family said he took his own life last week.

The California native was the first person to provide the voice of the beloved comic strip character, serving as the voice actor from age 9 to age 13, according to his IMDb page.

The voice of Robbins is featured in the TV classics, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” 1966, as well as other Peanuts-related TV shorts.

Robbins also appeared on TV shows “Rawhide,” “The Munsters,” “Get Smart,” “F Troop” and “My Three Sons” before stepping away from acting.

He was arrested in 2013 in San Diego because of criminal threats he made and served time in prison for the offense.

Robbins said he struggled with mental health issues throughout his life.

