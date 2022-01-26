Transportation bill looks to curb Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont lawmakers are thinking green, specifically in the transportation sector.

House Bill 552, the Transportation Innovation Act, is playing in the intersection of transportation and meeting Vermont’s ambitious emission targets. The first of which is a no less than 26% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2005, by 2025.

Transportation is still sitting at about 40% of Vermont’s carbon emissions.

“Vermonters are ready to change how we get from Point A to Point B,” said Rep. Becca White, D-Hartford.

But White says changing consumer habits isn’t easy.

“One of the most difficult sectors to make change because it relies on consumer behavior,” said White.

The goal behind Bill H.552 is to create projects and policies that get transportation to the state’s emissions targets.

Projects and policies that would incentivize electric vehicles, invest in infrastructure through businesses and municipalities, and ultimately make it cost-effective for all Vermonters to lower carbon emissions on the road, including those disadvantaged.

“We have a committee that is ready to act. We have the Global Warming Solutions Act, we have the Climate Action Plan and we have some federal money,” said Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro.

The plans are set and include:

Inject more than $15 million into and expand the electric vehicle or electric bike incentive programs.

Create grant programs to the tune of $16 million to create electric transit or school bus fleets.

Make pedestrian and bike regulatory changes for safety.

Expand the network of charging stations statewide for upward of $11 million in grants.

Create zero-fare public transit options or invest in “micro-transit” -- sort of like rural Uber.

Some of these programs will be picked up in the AOT budget bill. H.552 plans to make sure all options are on the table and can be used.

“We introduced it with over 60 co-sponsors, and built it to be a suite of choices that we can add to the transportation budget bill,” said White.

But the Statehouse has ambitious climate goals they have set for themselves according to the University of Vermont. One professor says H.552 is a small step in meeting them.

“This bill is a first good step, but we are going to have to do more to meet these targets,” said Gregory Rowangould, the director of UVM’s Transportation Research Center.

Rowangould says H.552 is comprehensive but there will also be learning as we chase our green goals, specifically in making sure our plans are equitable for all.

“I think the big research question for me and for my group here is if we add up all these policies, how far does that get us, and how much further do we have to go,” said Rowangould.

Rowangould also says as a culture, we like to drive. He says switching to electric vehicles won’t get us to our goals, there are some culture shifts that have to take place as well in how we move.

The bill currently resides in the Transportation Subcommittee. Click here to read the bill in full.

