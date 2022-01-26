Vermont expands domestic violence accountability efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state has launched a new website where perpetrators of domestic violence who want to change their ways can seek support. It’s part of an effort to reinvest in domestic violence accountability programs.

Right now, it’s tough to find resources targeted toward helping people who use abuse, control and violence in their intimate partner relationships.

The Legislature established the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence in 2008 to coordinate a statewide response to domestic violence.

Now, the council is reimagining and reinvigorating efforts to reach individuals who have harmed their loved ones through technical innovation and government funding.

“It’s working out a lot of those values and then figuring out how you can still move toward those values in these situations while accepting those difficult emotions,” said Adam Bindrum, a forensic therapist and criminal justice coordinator at the Clara Martin Center in Randolph.

Bindrum co-facilitates one of 10 domestic violence accountability programs across the state.

His group of 10 men meets once a week via Zoom for 90 minutes.

The curriculum takes an approach rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy, teaching perpetrators how to identify what’s driving their abuse and how to replace those behaviors with ones that foster healthy relationships.

“They come from all different walks of life and socioeconomic statuses,” Bindrum said. “However, more of them tend to be from lower socioeconomic statuses.”

Bindrum says that creates barriers to those who must participate in these domestic violence accountability programs or DVAPs.

Participants are usually court-ordered into programming or referred into programming by the Department for Children and Families. Sometimes, they sign up on their own accord.

Because the pandemic forced many of the programs to go virtual, the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence took the opportunity to expand options.

Last year, the council received $200,000 in ARPA funds to restructure the system. Plus, the governor is now allocating an additional $200,000 for the project annually.

“That funding is starting out small, we’re hoping that it’ll continue to grow each year, but last year was the first fiscal year that it was back in the budget,” said Heather Holter, the director of the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence.

Holter says she envisions over the next five years this funding will support efforts like launching culturally specific pilot programs, like for non-English speakers, veterans, young adults and LGBTQ folks; reducing perpetrator participation fees, which can cost $30-$50 a session; and bolstering statewide data collection, like how often a program successfully prevents reoffenses.

Two of the council’s duties are to establish and maintain standards for intervention programs and certify that programs are following the standards.

After years of deliberation, the council reissued those standards in December, giving program coordinators the flexibility to develop and apply their own unique curriculum that caters to a variety of needs.

“Everyone who causes harm in their intimate partner relationship is not the same and doesn’t have the same set of circumstances,” Holter said.

Bindrum and Holter say they hope more people who aren’t court-ordered will participate thanks to these measures because the 10 programs are available to anyone who wants to change their ways.

Click here to visit that new website, where you’ll find those resources.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.