Vermont ski resorts work to accommodate boom in uphill skiers

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters embrace winter like no others. Many take to the slopes to ski and ride, but some go the extra mile in the fast-growing sport of uphill skiing.

On Tuesday morning at Bolton Valley, the chairlifts hadn’t started and the sun was barely up, but hundreds of folks had already taken their first runs thanks to uphill skiing. It’s a sector of the sport that’s becoming more and more popular every year.

“You work hard on the way up and have fun on the way down,” said Kristen Eddy of Hinesburg, who arrived around 7 a.m. to get in a 45-minute skin up the mountain and three-minute ski down before her workday.

Burlington skier Matt Messinger has been uphilling for 15 years and says the sweat is what keeps him coming back. “Climbing on a cold morning and generating my own heat is the way to go,” he said. But on this 15-degree morning, they are not alone. “The trail used to be empty and now there is all sorts of people on the parking lot and on the way up.”

Bolton Valley Resort’s Scott Pellegrini says hundreds of Vermonters uphill at Bolton on any given day and he doesn’t see it changing anytime soon. The uphillers are hitting Sugarbush too.

“We’ve seen a big jump in interest over the past few years, particularly from COVID and through the pandemic, it’s become a much more popular sport,” said Sugarbush’s John Bleh.

Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont, says most ski areas have their own uphill policies now thanks to more and more Vermonters turning to the hills. “It wasn’t really managed before and now it is, which means it is a safer experience,” she said.

Sugarbush offers free passes for anyone who wants to uphill. Interest there has grown from 300 passes in 2016 to 1,500 just this year. But Bleh says they recently shut down their uphill operations for a few days due to safety concerns. “We don’t want guests interacting with our mountain operations team, particularly at night, when they are doing tough things like grooming or making snow. We don’t want people skiing over snow or getting involved with winchcats or groomers,” he said.

If you decide to uphill, officials say there are a few precautions to stay safe: Wear bright clothes; ski with a buddy or let someone know where you are; wear a headlamp if it’s dark; and, keep track of changing weather conditions.

At Bolton, you’re also required to pay for the $17 mid-week nordic pass ($25 on weekends,) a policy developed around five years ago. “They often get in the first powder lap before the paying public gets on the lifts,” Pellegrini said.

Both resorts have designated trails to be used for uphill skiing throughout the entire day, even when the lifts are in operation. Every resort has different amounts of trails open for uphill skiing. Some are open 24 hours a day, and others with varying access depending on the day, so check before you go.

Bleh says resorts are continually working on their strategy as the sport grows. “Making sure that as it grows, we are adjusting our policy accordingly to educate people and handle the crowds,” he said.

As more locals like Burlinton’s Dan Reid strap on the skins so they can hike up and ski back down. “I got into it in 2020, like a lot of people probably did. I really like it and I like exploring,” Reid said.

